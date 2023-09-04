Western Queenslanders could be forgiven for thinking that a large pizza delivery was arriving from a far off city last week, as a group of nine scooters putted its way along the highways from Ipswich to Cloncurry.
They would have rubbed their eyes even more to see the distinctive handlebar moustache of Australian cricket legend Merv Hughes astride one of the 110cc machines toiling up the bitumen.
Twenty riders in all, swapping in and out on the bikes cruising at a top speed of 90kph, have been taking part in what's known as Scootaville, a 2500km ride raising money for and awareness of Legacy, that's in its third year.
Legacy is celebrating 100 years of supporting Australian Defence Force families that have lost a partner, providing the stability, guidance and assistance that person would normally provide.
According to organiser Trevor Benneworth, a Vietnam veteran based in Brisbane, they've collected $20,000 from the generous communities they've been to so far - Ipswich, Dalby, Roma, Charleville, Blackall, Longreach, Winton, and Cloncurry.
It helps that one of Australia's most popular sporting legends, Merv Hughes has been along for part of the ride, visiting schools and getting them involved in cricket skill sessions.
In return, the group of mostly RAAF veterans has been raising awareness of Legacy, founded on a promise made by a soldier to his dying mate in the trenches of WW1 to "look after the missus and the kids".
The organisation currently supports 40,000 partners and children of veterans who gave their lives or health.
Another of Scootaville's happy helpers, Roslyn Curran, who says she has the difficult job as warrant officer of discipline on the ride, pointed out that it wasn't just wartime conflicts that resulted in people who might need Legacy's help.
"When you think about it, the soldiers killed in that helicopter crash near Lindeman Island, their families will benefit from Legacy," she said. "As well as helping Legacy, we help each other. A lot of people that go on this trip, we all bond."
As far as using scooters to deliver their message, Mr Benneworth said it was fun.
"We could hop on Harleys and roar up the road at a hundred mile an hour and do nothing," he said. "This way we enjoy a wonderful two-week holiday touring outback Queensland with a group of fun-loving people."
The group and its hard-working little bikes is set to stop in at Richmond on Monday and Hughenden on Tuesday, before spending Wednesday and Thursday in Charters Towers, then finishing up at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville on Friday.
