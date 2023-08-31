North Queensland Register
Home/News

Sire Shootout champion tops Advance Bull Sale in Roma

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated September 1 2023 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top-priced bull, K5X Satellite, with Stephen Hayward, Dylan Scott, Steph Nichol, and Anthony Ball, Elders. Pictures: Clare Adcock
The top-priced bull, K5X Satellite, with Stephen Hayward, Dylan Scott, Steph Nichol, and Anthony Ball, Elders. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith's 2023 ACM Sire Shootout champion, K5X Satellite S166, topped the Advance Bull Sale in Roma on Monday, two weeks after also taking out grand champion Angus bull at the Ekka.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.