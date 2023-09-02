What is a Showgirl?
I was asked that question by a lovely couple while ringside at the Royal Queensland Show earlier this month.
To be honest, it took me a minute to think of the right answer to respond with.
When I was a little girl, an ACM agriculture newspaper always sat at the end of our kitchen table.
Every time the Ekka came around, I would always eagerly await to see which Showgirl had been put on the front page of the paper.
Where was she from? Did they photograph her with a calf this year or put her on the ferris wheel?
What was her style? How could I be like her?
Some had bright hats, others beautiful shoes or a necklace that I just had to have.
I always wondered how she got her hair to look that perfect, especially so consistent, every single day of the Ekka.
When that couple asked me that question I looked across the stud cattle judging ring to see Bella Hanson leading a Brangus cow.
It was the only one in the class and guaranteed the first ribbon but suddenly every set of eyes was on that ring watching her every move.
With an elegant hat, her Showgirl dress and blue sash across her body she proudly walked that female around and wasn't afraid to walk in cow crap doing it.
That right there, is a Showgirl.
Every single one of the 10 finalists don't need a Showgirl sash to land themselves on the front page.
They should be there because they are the ones giving your kids an education, they are saving your livestock, and caring for you when you're sick.
It's their own stories that truly make them worthy of that front page.
ACM, the publisher of this newspaper, is incredibly proud of our partnership with the Showgirls and the image and message they portray.
I also met the lovely Jessie Gofton from Ingham Show Society who was representing the North Queensland Sub Chamber.
I could have talked to the accountant for hours.
She spoke warmly to strangers she had never met and you found yourself easily drawn to listening to her life story.
When she returned home from her studies she was reminded of the need to keep the show movement alive and decided to become a committee member.
The Central and North West Queensland Sub Chamber representative Elizabeth Neal was also a delight.
I had the pleasure of asking her a question on stage during the celebration dinner to which she passionately conveyed her love for her local community events like the Longreach Flyers Ball.
Some people who pass through this competition may just enjoy a pleasant experience but for others, this program is a truly pivotal moment in their lives.
So the next time someone asks you what is a Showgirl, make sure you tell them that they are the names of young ladies you won't want to forget.
These women are leaders of your small towns, they are leaders of our bush industries.
And they could even be helping you lead a cow at the next Ekka
Like ACM does, please continue to celebrate these amazing women of the Showgirl movement. They are incredible members of your communities.
- Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
