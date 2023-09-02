North Queensland Register
Home/News
Opinion

Talk of the Town: Showgirl competition a cause for celebration

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
September 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 10 finalists at the announcement of the Queensland Country Life Showgirl awards. Picture: Brandon Long
The 10 finalists at the announcement of the Queensland Country Life Showgirl awards. Picture: Brandon Long

What is a Showgirl?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.