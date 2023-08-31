North Queensland Register
Heavy bulls make 274c/$1864 at Charters Towers

August 31 2023 - 11:00am
Market steady at Charters Towers
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1856 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1022 prime cattle and 834 store cattle.

