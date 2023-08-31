Market steady at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1856 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1022 prime cattle and 834 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 251 bullocks, 102 heifers, 287 cows and 382 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 440 steers, 384 heifers and five cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a good run of finished older bullocks, with some good pens of fat cows and bulls selling to a competitive market.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Normanton, Prairie, Hughenden, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10c/kg dearer, heifers were 10c dearer, cows were 10c dearer, and bulls were unchanged on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 206c and averaged 205c, and those over 500kg topped at 256c to average 240c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 228c and averaged 185c. Cows under 400kg made 190c and averaged 159c, while cows over 400kg reached 208c, averaging 191c. Bulls over 450kg reached 274c to average 223c.
HGP treated bullocks topped at 256c, sold on a/c Matthews Cattle P/L, to weigh at 573kg to return $1468/hd.
Best priced trade heifers presented on a/c C and L Roberts sold for 220c, weighing 540kg to return $1189/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by Fry Bloodline Trust for 208c, weighing 556kg to return $1157/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c Eveleigh Cattle made 274c and weighed 680kg to return $1864/hd.
Store cattle consisted of good runs of feeder steers and males, with a limited number of light weaner steers on offer. Heifers remained firm on last week's rates with heavy feeder heifers selling competitively.
Steers under 200kg reached 264c to average 214c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 270c, averaging 230c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 218c and averaged 191c and steers over 400kg sold to 22c to average 207c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 265c, averaging 193c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 192c and averaged 167c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 220c, averaging 180c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 200c to average 179c.
A pen of 18 steers a/c CF Easton made 270c and weighed 203kg, returning $548/hd.
A good pen of six heifers a/c AR and VA Titley made 220c, weighing 280kg and returning $616/hd.
Four cows and calves sold on a/c Cunningham Cattle Co, returned $750/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.