Market steady at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 206c and averaged 205c, and those over 500kg topped at 256c to average 240c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 228c and averaged 185c. Cows under 400kg made 190c and averaged 159c, while cows over 400kg reached 208c, averaging 191c. Bulls over 450kg reached 274c to average 223c.