Trade through the Port of Townsville is forecast to triple by 2050 as new projects in mining, manufacturing and renewables come online including CopperString 2032.
In line with this forecast, an extra 20 positions are up for grabs with more to become available to meet demand.
A statement released by Port of Townsville Limited states: the port's workforce is expected to grow strongly with multidisciplinary positions sought across the business, including entry-level, professional, technical and administrative roles.
It is also expected that Townsville Port will welcome larger cargo, cruise ships and defence vessels from late 2024, following the completion of a channel widening project which will allow vessels up to 300m long to access the port.
The $251 million Channel Upgrade project is part of a broader $1.6 billion, 30-year expansion plan for the Port of Townsville.
P&O's Pacific Encounter and Pacific Explorer are the first mega cruise liners scheduled to call at Townsville following the Channel Upgrade project. They will be the biggest cruise ships that Townsville has ever seen, carrying more than 4,500 passengers and almost 2,000 crew between them.
Queensland's acting Premier Steven Miles said the Port of Townsville was the link between Queensland's rich north west minerals province and the world.
"North Queensland's growth potential is picking up at enormous pace as new projects in rare earth, critical minerals, renewable energy and tourism come to realisation because of the strong investment by this government," he said.
Resources Minister and Member for Townsville Scott Stewart said the port was what Townsville was founded upon and continues to help grow the city through new trade like critical minerals.
"That's why the Palaszczuk Government is continuing to invest in its future through the channel upgrade and why the Port of Townsville is bringing on even more good jobs."
Member for Thuringowa Aaron Harper said it was exciting to see the port preparing for its future growth because it would mean good jobs for the city.
Member for Mundingburra Les Walker agreed saying the port was a vital facility for the city providing direct jobs, but also supporting thousands in other industries.
Port of Townsville CEO Ranee Crosby said Townsville's port was growing in every sense.
"We are well underway with the biggest port expansion in our near 160-year history, trade volumes crossing our berths each year are expected to triple by 2050 and demand for defence and cruise shipping capacity is rapidly increasing," she said.
"In the coming years, we are focused on continuing to deliver highly competitive services for our customers, drive improvements in sustainability across all areas of the business and build major new port infrastructure that will ensure our capacity to facilitate the trade demands of the future.
"It is vital that we secure the breadth and depth of talented people needed to continue our sustainable growth, while servicing North Australia's trade demand well into the future."
The Port of Townsville will advertise new positions over the coming months with all job openings advertised at https://www.townsville-port.com.au/corporate/working-with-us/
