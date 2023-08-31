Last year, Anna Tindall of Rookwood Station, Hughenden, gave birth twice.
For the first birth, Anna and her husband, Ross, welcomed their first born - a baby boy, Clancy.
A couple of months later, while still nursing Clancy, Anna experienced her second birth - the birth of a new business - Anna Tindall Graphic Designs.
Anna and Ross Tindall have been managing Rookwood Station, a Wagyu cross Brahman backgrounding property, for Jack Mann since October, 2020.
The couple met while they were both working as ringers for Anna's brother, Tom McLeish, at Cooinda, north of Winton.
Anna, who has also worked as a school teacher for eight years in amongst working on stations, said the country around Hughenden reminded her of the cattle, sheep and cropping property at Quambone near Dubbo, where she grew up, but was on a larger scale.
Anna said after moving to Rookwood she had "a tricky time" falling pregnant so pulled back from paddock work, got off the motorbike and out of the yards to look after her body.
She said after falling pregnant and having Clancy 14 months ago she suddenly found that being a mum and housewife was not enough to keep her occupied.
"I am very much an outdoor, hands-on type of girl and sitting in a nursing chair and feeding for hours and hours on end, I thought I needed to come up with something to keep my creative mind working," she said.
"I love interior design and styling houses...and doing up old furniture and I thought I needed to find something to do and it needed to be something online because of where I am situated."
Anna said her sister, Alice Mitchell, needed a logo for her new Airbnb, Avonlea, at Geurie, near Dubbo, in NSW, and asked if she knew anyone who could help.
"I thought 'hang on, maybe this is something I could have a crack at'," she said.
After creating the logo, Anna said her sister was full of praise saying 'I think you've nailed it and I think you've nailed your next gig'.
"So, all of sudden I just started creating and actually found a real hole in the market in terms of agricultural station and company logos, and other types of business," she said.
"A lot of country people don't have anyone to go to for logo making - when they go to Brisbane and bigger cities, the people there don't really have a connection with the land so what they create is either cartoon or something that's just not appropriate. They just don't get our way of life so it's just become something that people in the bush have been crying out for."
Anna said she now had clients all over Australia.
She said giving birth to a baby and a new business very much came about because she needed something to keep her mind busy while being mum at home.
"It all just fell in to place. My sister was certainly the one who inspired me as she wanted the logos made and I just started playing around and creating, I sent them through to her and, she said, 'I think you've found it, I think you've found your calling'," she said.
Anna said her husband was her sounding board on the logos and told her honestly if she had created a masterpiece or needed to start again.
"But, I'm addicted...after my husband and baby have gone to bed, I just sit there to my heart's content creating away. I absolutely love it," she said.
