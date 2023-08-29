Queensland Rural yarded a total of 187 cattle at Innisfail store sale on Friday, consisting of 97 steers, 66 heifers, 18 mickey/bulls and six cows.
Cattle comprised quality lines of Brangus, Droughtmaster, and Brahmans from within the local area.
The yarding was drawn locally from Innisfail, Tully, Feluga, Mundoo, Mirriwinni, East Palmerston, Upper Stone, Mena Creek, Ellerbeck and Murray Upper.
Steers 150-350kg sold to $910 and averaged $566, while steers 350-550kg reached $1270 and averaged $1025.
Heifers 180-260kg topped at $810 and averaged $530.76.
Mickeys 130-380 sold to $720 and averaged $455.
Cows 340-480kg averaged $530.
A pen of two Droughtmaster steers on a/c R Davis sold for $1270/hd, weighing 540kg.
A pen of four Brahman steers on a/c E and M Riethmuller sold for $690/hd, weighing 220kg.
A pen of seven Brahkle heifers on a/c Johnson & Zipperer sold for $810/hd, weighing 260kg.
A Droughtmaster bull on a/c Justeatum sold for $2400/hd, weighing 720kg.
