Brahkle heifers 260kg top at $810/hd at Innisfail

August 30 2023 - 6:30am
Brahkle heifers weighing 260kg sold for $810/hd at Innisfail. Picture supplied by Queensland Rural
Queensland Rural yarded a total of 187 cattle at Innisfail store sale on Friday, consisting of 97 steers, 66 heifers, 18 mickey/bulls and six cows.

