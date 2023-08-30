North Queensland Register
Home/News

Horse ride travels from Toowoomba to Longreach for charity

Updated August 30 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Freney is the founder and CEO of the charity, the Long Ride. Picture by MCJukes Photography
Leah Freney is the founder and CEO of the charity, the Long Ride. Picture by MCJukes Photography

A horse ride to raise money for charity leaves Toowoomba this weekend on an epic 1,200 km journey to Longreach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.