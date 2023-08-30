A horse ride to raise money for charity leaves Toowoomba this weekend on an epic 1,200 km journey to Longreach.
The aptly named The Long Ride will visit 19 towns, take 12 days and involve six riders, 22 horses and numerous supporters.
The ride leaves from the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Saturday morning and is expected in Longreach on September 15.
Organisers hope to raise $200,000 for St Johns Ambulance, Are-You-Bogged-Mate, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Swallow Tail Nursery which is a mobile horticulture service providing disability support.
Sunshine Coast woman Leah Freney is the founder and CEO of the charity, The Long Ride.
An associate director and agribusiness property valuer at Colliers, Ms Freney is a broad-hectare property specialist and philanthropist.
An accomplished horsewoman, Ms Freney said the Long Ride came about as a result of her travels to remote rural communities and after she witnessed a distinct change in her conversations with locals.
"I'd leave the small towns overwhelmed, frustrated and concerned - the anguish and emotional devastation inflicted by drought and floods, and COVID, was real. It was very distressing for me," she said.
"Town by town and over many months, the stories continued and became all too similar - (there was) a growing lack of access to support for mental health and disability services. I found the circumstances extremely confronting."
Ms Freney said she made the decision to turn her frustrations around and concluded she had the capacity and network to make a difference.
In late 2022, Ms Freney established The Long Ride, a Queensland registered charity.
She said she was astounded by the support she received for her vision from city and rural friends, business associates and agencies.
Ms Freney said she then spent hours researching and sourcing information to guide her on where funding was most needed and the charities that best aligned with her vision.
She also committed to a hefty goal to raise $200,000 in just 12 months.
"Establishing The Long Ride has been extremely rewarding. It's the realisation of a personal ambition for me," Ms Freney said.
"Knowing I can effectively mobilise my support network and do something worthwhile to help has been so fulfilling. I've never lost sight of my vision and with unwavering support from my amazing network, I maintained my enthusiasm and commitment to make this happen. I'm so thankful to everyone who has encouraged me along the way."
To donate or sponsor, visit www.thelongride.com.au
