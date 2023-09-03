North Queensland Register
It is now time to be prepared for bushfire season

By Angela Seng-Williams, Qfvg Head of Engagement & Advocacy
September 3 2023 - 10:30am
Playing with fire
'Acts of God' as they are commonly known, including hailstorms, flooding, cyclones, earthquakes, and lightning are considered by every grower in their seasonal planning. 'Acts of men' however should be equally considered as we enter a new season.

