Playing with fire

As we head into another summer, it's been worrying that several horticulture growers have recently experienced and reported suspicious arson activity, an activity which records show is responsible for up to 50 per cent of all bushfires across Australia. The message from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is clear - don't let arsonists win! It is up to all of us to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity. It only takes one unlawful act to ruin many people's lives and livelihoods.

