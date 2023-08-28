North Queensland Register
Burdekin cane farmer plans to manufacture more efficient and cheaper cane harvester

By Judith Maizey
August 29 2023 - 6:30am
Giru cane farmer Robert Poletto with the prototype of the Mizzi cane harvester. Picture supplied by Peter Towers
After farming sugar cane all his working life, Robert Poletto is planning to sell up at 58 to manufacture a cane harvester he describes is the only one of its kind in the world.

