North Queensland Register
Home/News

ANC full French Charolais sale sets new top price, consistent average

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 29 2023 - 8:45am, first published August 25 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANC's Oscar, Archie, Norah and Andrew Cass, plus GDL studstock agent Peter Brazier, and the top priced bull of the sale. Picture: Sally Gall
ANC's Oscar, Archie, Norah and Andrew Cass, plus GDL studstock agent Peter Brazier, and the top priced bull of the sale. Picture: Sally Gall

A new record top price was one of a number of highlights for ANC Charolais principals Andrew and Norah Cass as their annual on-property sale unfolded on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.