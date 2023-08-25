North Queensland Register
Home/Machinery

Darcy Miller among big winners at John Deere Australian Technician of the Year Awards

August 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Barrett of Honeycombes with Darcy Miller and Steve Wright, John Deere. Picture: Supplied by Blue Hill PR
Mark Barrett of Honeycombes with Darcy Miller and Steve Wright, John Deere. Picture: Supplied by Blue Hill PR

An apprentice from Ayr has taken out a major award at the John Deere Australian Technician of the Year Awards in Brisbane overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.