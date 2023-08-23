North Queensland Register
Cloncurry Shire remote communities welcome upgrades to phone and internet services

By Samantha Campbell
August 24 2023 - 7:00am
Cloncurry Shire Council improve telecommunication services in the region including a new Wi-Sky Network in Dajarra. Photo supplied.
Upgrades to telecommunication services within the Cloncurry Shire has improved connections for residents and local business owners.

