SEALS' livestock export licence voluntarily surrendered

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
August 23 2023 - 6:30am
The late John Kaus revolutionised the live cattle export game when he and the ledgendary Sid Parker formed South East Asian Livestock Exports. PIcture QCL file.
ONE of Australia's longest standing cattle exporters has voluntarily surrendered its export license, drawing to a close a famous chapter in the northern live export trade.

