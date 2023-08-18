North Queensland Register
Cairns weather radar upgraded with new technology

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
August 18 2023 - 11:00am
Cairns weather radar is operational following a nine week upgrade. Photo supplied.
Cairns weather radar is operational following a nine week upgrade. Photo supplied.

Residents and industry in Cairns and surrounding areas now have access to more reliable and up-to-date weather information, with the the completion of a significant upgrade to the weather radar in Cairns.

