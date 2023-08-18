Cairns weather radar upgraded with new technology

Residents and industry in Cairns and surrounding areas now have access to more reliable and up-to-date weather information, with the the completion of a significant upgrade to the weather radar in Cairns.
The Bureau's Chief Customer Officer, Peter Stone, said the new radar system would provide accurate and timely weather information for local residents and industry, including aviation and resources, of Cairns and surrounding communities.
"The upgrades to the weather radar will provide improved severe storm prediction by detecting weather systems such as cyclones, as well as increase accuracy and reliability of the radar."
The process of upgrading Cains weather radar took nine weeks to be completed.
Mr Stone said the radar upgrade will also support emergency services to make informed time-critical decisions during severe weather events, to keep the community safe.
"The new technology in the Cairns weather radar provides improved coverage for Northern Queensland area and more comprehensive tropical cyclone and monsoon monitoring."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.