North Queensland Register
Home/News

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits at the best time of the year in the north

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
August 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter with PM Anthony Albanese and Queensland footy legend John Doyle in Mount Isa recently. Picture by Samantha Campbell
Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter with PM Anthony Albanese and Queensland footy legend John Doyle in Mount Isa recently. Picture by Samantha Campbell

It used to be a standing joke when I lived in Townsville that all the southern politicians would hot foot it up to the North during winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.