It used to be a standing joke when I lived in Townsville that all the southern politicians would hot foot it up to the North during winter.
You wouldn't see them for dust for the rest of the year - certainly not at the height of summer when we're all a hot mess - but, in the northern winter when the nights are cool and the days are balmy, those pollie visits were akin to fleas on a dog's back.
They were everywhere and, in most cases, just as annoying.
So, it came as no surprise that the Prime Minister's recent visit to Mount Isa was scheduled for August. Yes, he opened the rodeo, but would he have opened it in summer, I think not.
The Mayor of Mount Isa Danielle Slade reckoned the visit by Anthony Albanese and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was greatly appreciated by the community.
Opening the city's rodeo, visiting a couple of the local businesses, buying a bike pump and handing out some awards, I did wonder if this wasn't an election year because generally it those types of activities that politicians trot around doing prior to polling.
So,what really was the point of this visit?
In no way, shape or form, am I saying that a visit to Mount Isa is not important, particularly when it's the Prime Minister, but wouldn't you think he would have taken time out from his hectic social schedule to talk with the region's leaders about some of the more serious issues impacting their communities.
Issues such as a shortage of housing, youth crime, health, water, biosecurity, transport for agriculture and mining, education and jobs. The list is long and getting longer.
Cloncurry Shire Mayor Greg Campbell told me he would have liked to speak to Mr Albanese about how the zonal tax system could be improved to attract people out of the cities to the bush while Richmond Shire Mayor John Wharton would have liked to chew the fat about renewables and nuclear energy.
Even the Mount Isa Mayor, who met with the Prime Minister at the awards ceremony and had dinner with his party at the rodeo, did not get to have a one-on-one discussion with him about the city's challenges and opportunities.
Without stating the obvious, it's long haul from Canberra to Mount Isa or Townsville or Richmond so, if you're a busy man like the PM, why wouldn't you make it worthwhile.
Whirlwind tours by pollies may light up a few people's lives for a few seconds or minutes. Some might even get lucky and score a selfie with their favourite pollie or get to shake his or her hand.
But what is the lasting legacy of these trips which cost the taxpayers a lot of money as they aren't cheap to organise?
I could be wrong, but I would say, nothing.
Let's hope though that Mayor Slade's wish for the PM to return to the north west in the very near future comes true and, rather than flit about like a social butterfly, he sits down with local leaders to help resolve some of their more vexatious issues.
On a more positive note, it was great to see how very much alive the Royal Queensland Show is with lots of activities, competitors and visitors.
As part of the North Queensland Register's team, I had the privilege to report on several of the stud beef competitions.
One of the judges who impressed me with his commentary was internationally respected PJ Budler.
A fifth generation farmer from South Africa, Mr Budler how lives in Texas and works for Urus, the largest cattle genetics company in the world.
If you get ever get the chance to meet him - he will be out in Australia again for Beef Australia in May - grab it and have a chat as it will be well worth it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.