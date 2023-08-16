A North Queensland business leader believes the region between Mount Isa and Townsville is set to become "the corridor for decarbonisation" for the whole country because of its critical mineral deposits and renewable energy resources.
Townsville Enterprise CEO Claudia Brumme-Smith made the statement prior to hitting the road on August 28 for a five-day trip along the corridor to talk to local communities and get feedback about the effect of the $5 billion Copperstring project.
Ms Brumme-Smith said the trip was not just about educating western communities on what was happening with the project.
She said it was also about sharing the story of the prosperity of the north west mineral province with the Townsville community and south east corner through the media.
"What people forget is that this is where the largest deposit of vanadium is which is a critical mineral used for large scale, new age batteries," she said.
"We have the largest copper and zinc deposits that are already being mined, but there's more to come.
"There's graphite, there's lithium, there's a lot of those critical minerals dotted around the countryside so this is the corridor for decarbonisation for the country because, beside having those critical battery materials, it also has the largest solar and wind resources in the country with over 35 gigawatts of wind and sun sitting out there that can be developed.
"So, if we're talking about developing a greener more connected economy, it will have to happen out west and on the way to Townsville because that's where all the goodies are that this economy will need, from the materials that make the batteries to the wind and solar for processing those batteries.
"So, it's a really exciting trip and we will be showcasing that to the rest of the country."
Ms Brumme-Smith said Townsville Enterprise organised annual trips along the corridor to see what was happening in the north west because if the north west was doing well, then Townsville and North Queensland was doing well.
"The perfect symbiosis of mining and agriculture happens out there and all the products are coming through our refineries in Townsville or going out through the port as export goods," she said.
"Townsville is one of the largest ports in the country so it's really important to understand what's happening."
Ms Brumme-Smith said it was also important to understand from the community and industry what the Copperstring project would unlock in the north west after 10 years of advocacy to get a $5 billion investment from the State Government for the transmission line to proceed.
"What I want to hear is that it will unlock more agriculture, it will unlock more education, more ability for these western communities for the first time in the history of Australia to connect to the national energy grid which means their power will be coming directly from either green energy areas around Hughenden or from Townsville and down south," she said.
"For the first time, they will have access like everyone else in the country to the national energy grid and hopefully that will enable further economic projects.
"More critical mineral mines, for example, more cotton gins, more agriculture, more urbanisaton and population growth and it will make sure that not only new industries are getting off the ground like new mines, but also the existing operations out west will be assisted with affordable power."
The Copperstring Effect road trip will visit Ravenswood, Charters Towers, Hughenden, Richmond, Julia Creek and Cloncurry.
It will involve discussions with all the mayors along the corridor and local State and Federal government politicians. Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart will join for part of the trip which will culminate in stakeholder function involving southern investors in Mount Isa on August 31. Discussions will also focus on workforce challenges and what was needed to deliver CopperString.
The Copperstring project involves the construction of 1,100 km high-voltage overhead electricity transmission line from Townsville to Mount Isa. It is scheduled to be completed in 2029.
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
