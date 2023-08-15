North Queensland Register
Sarina prime and store sale agents yard 428 head, up by 158 head on previous sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
August 16 2023
A pen of Droughtmaster weaner heifers on account of Tom Anderson, Gargett, west Mackay, made $700 per head at last Friday's Sarina prime and store sale. Picture: Geoff Sutton
Local restocker demand for quality breeding lines fuelled bidding at last Friday's Sarina prime and store sale, with heifers reaching a top of $950.

