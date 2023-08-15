Local restocker demand for quality breeding lines fuelled bidding at last Friday's Sarina prime and store sale, with heifers reaching a top of $950.
A line of Droughtmaster weaner heifers, drawn from Thomas Anderson, Gargett, also sold to $700 per head, while his weaner steers to $640.
Elders Mackay livestock manager, Geoff Sutton said the quality of the runs on offer meant they were met with strong prices.
"There was some very good weaners throughout the sale and there was some exceptional Droughtmaster heifers, which made $700," Mr Sutton said.
"They were very good quality cattle out of Gargett, which is a local area west of Mackay.
"They were very much breeding quality heifers and there was a lot of competition on those."
Mr Sutton said the market held firm across the board with heifers selling to a slightly improved market compared to other selling centres across the state.
"The market was fully firm on our previous sale (July 14), which was four weeks beforehand, because the last fortnight's sale was cancelled due to the rain," Mr Sutton said.
"Our lighter weaner heifers sold stronger than when compared to other selling centres across the state.
"The Sarina sale continues to be very solid on where the market is."
A total of 428 head were yarded, up by 158 head on the July 14 sale.
Buyers were in attendance from Monto, Rockhampton, Proserpine, Middlemount, the south of the state as well as local graziers with great support from outside agents too.
Steers sold to a firm market, averaging $499, with a light offering of feeder steers peaking at $1220, while heifers averaged $484 to a top of $950.
Bulls sold to a top of $840, cows to a top of $1240, while cows and calves sold to $900.
"That's probably the worrying bit on the current market. If you've got too many numbers coming through, you can find a few holes in the market but it was a solid, I thought," Mr Sutton said.
"In terms of numbers for next week's sale, I would expect not as many."
Other highlights, included C Bartley Koumala, who sold a pregnancy-tested-in-calf Charbray cow for $1240, while their PTIC Senepol heifers attracting $950.
Bartley Pastoral Koumala, sold Charbray number three heifers to top at $500, while Tangora Pastoral Co Kuttabul, sold Droughtmaster steers to a top of $700.
Another vendor from Mackay sold Brangus weaner steers to top at $730 with their Brangus heifers selling to $680/hd. The next Sarina sale will take place on August 25 with Nebo slated for this Friday, August 18.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
