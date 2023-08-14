It seems Anthony Albanese's whirlwind visit to Mount Isa last week was a missed opportunity by the PM to have an in-depth look and discussion about the region's "real issues" with some of the local mayors.
Issues, according to Cloncurry Shire Mayor Greg Campbell, such as water, logistics and transport for mining and agricultural, and rural health.
Cr Campbell said the short time period of the Prime Minister's visit could have been the root of the problem as to why he did not meet with any local mayors.
"Knowing how much this area produces and whether that's in agriculture or mining, instead of dropping in for a cursory visit...he could have used the opportunity to talk to all the mayors of this region," he said.
"Both the federal government and the state government have plans that talk about new economy minerals and critical minerals and the North West and Cloncurry in particular are central to that and that did not get talked about at all."
During his Mount Isa visit hosted by KAP Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter, Mr Albanese toured the city, called into a fitness centre, bought a bike pump from a bicycle shop, presented some awards and opened the rodeo.
Cr Campbell said the North West including Cloncurry was the tip of the spear for the development of Northern Australia.
"There was so much that the Prime Minister could have seen and heard from other people," he said.
Like Cr Campbell, Richmond Shire Mayor John Wharton indicated he would have liked the chance to talk to Mr Albanese about some of his area's concerns such as renewables and how the waste from wind and solar renewables would be disposed of.
Cr Wharton said he was competing at the Mount Isa Rodeo and did not even know the Prime Minister was visiting until the next day.
"I would have liked to have talked to him about the waste issues (from renewables) that local government and landholders are going to have to put up with in 20 years time," he said.
Cr Campbell said his council would make sure that if the Prime Minister wanted to plan another trip to north west Queensland that the relevant people were there to showcase how important and critical it was to have the right support for this area not, just to the Queensland economy, but to the national economy.
He said water was a key issue for the region for mining projects and increasing agricultural production such as broad acre farming.
An improvement in supply chains to get products from the region's mines and agriculture to port as efficiently as possible also needed to be addressed, he said.
Cr Campbell said it really did not matter what the topic was, the area could use a hand on issues as basic as health care to making the zonal tax more attractive for people to move from the cities to remote areas.
He said he could have talked to the Prime Minister for "days on end" given the chance.
Mount Isa City Mayor Danielle Slade, on the other hand, said she and the whole community really appreciated that the PM and Queensland Premier had made a huge effort to visit the city.
Cr Slade said she did not get the chance to have a one-on-one talk with the PM, but was emcee for the presentations and did have dinner with the PM and Premier and about eight others at the rodeo.
And while she did not get to speak to the PM about any serious issues facing Mount Isa this visit, she hopes Mr Albanese will return some time and speak to all the north west mayors about their "unique set of challenges".
She said she reached out about a year ago and invited nearly every federal and state government minister, every federal Senator and the Royal family to come to Mount Isa.
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
