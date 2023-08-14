North Queensland Register
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to North West Queensland "a missed opportunity"

By Judith Maizey
August 15 2023 - 7:00am
Cloncurry Shire Mayor Greg Campbell feels the PM missed an opportunity to talk about the region's "real issues" during his recent visit.
It seems Anthony Albanese's whirlwind visit to Mount Isa last week was a missed opportunity by the PM to have an in-depth look and discussion about the region's "real issues" with some of the local mayors.

