A New South Wales born and bred Shorthorn sire-prospect, which sold for $28,000 to buyers in central Queensland, claimed grand champion bull for the breed at this year's Ekka.
Southern Cross Smoking Joe, exhibited and bred by Lonnie Stone, Southern Cross Shorthorns, Purlewaugh, NSW, sold to Mac and Gayle Shann, Cantuar Park, Lamont Stud Droughtmasters, Clermont, in June at the National Shorthorn Show and Sale in Dubbo, NSW.
Smoking Joe was the only exhibit Lonnie Stone showed at this year's Ekka, having showcased cattle at the Royal Queensland Show for up to six years.
Mr Stone said they put "all their eggs in one basket" to exhibit Smoking Joe and it all paid off, with the bull also finishing in the final three line up of champion of champions interbreed bull.
"The Shorthorn breed has so much to offer the beef industry with their softness, carcase and marbling."
Judged under the watchful eye of Condamine's Spencer Morgan, The Grove, he commended the 16-month-old sire-prospect's "length of body and width" as a major factor in his champion win.
Overall, 15 Shorthorn cattle were exhibited at this year's Ekka, down from 25 entries in 2022.
Grand champion Shorthorn female was awarded to Emross Sarahs Aussies Babe and her heifer calf, Uptown Babe, which were exhibited by Belinda Emery, Daylong, Delungra, NSW and helped led by her grandchildren Jackson, Ellie, and Angus Emery.
Upon reflection, overjudge Mr Morgan said he put Emross Sarahs Aussies Babe up for grand champion above the junior on the day, because of the length of body the 28-month-old exhibited.
"Her udder and teat placement, as well has her calf at foot made it hard for me to go past her on the day," he commented.
Ms Emery said it was a proud occasion, which was shared alongside her grandchildren.
"(Emross Sarah's Aussie Babe) calved at 24 months old, which is all you can ask for," she said.
"I'm really impressed with her heifer calf's muscle along her top line and I think she's going to be better than her dam.
"The cow is three months back in calf or very close to it and she's actually set for Beef Australia in 2024, where I think she'll be even better."
Emross Shorthorns also claimed breeder's group.
Junior champion bull was Moombi Galaxy T27, exhibited by LMR Shorthorns, while reserve was Emross Twenty 4 Seven T33.
Trojon Eliza, exhibited by Trent and Kimberley Johnstone, won junior champion female, while reserve was Alfred Creek Tabitha, exhibited by Ben and Tammy Wieland, Boonah.
The reserve senior champion bull award was given to Amavale Shakespeare, exhibited by Amavale Cattle Company, Cushinie.
White Livestock Services, Wallumbilla South, claimed the reserve senior champion female title with their exhibit The Bank Rockin R5, and pair of bulls in the group categories.
