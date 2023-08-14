North Queensland Register
Ekka's grand champion shorthorn bull Southern Cross Smoking Joe bound for Clermont's Cantuar Park

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
Southern Cross Smoking Joe, exhibited by New South Wales Shorthorn breeder Lonnie Stone, Southern Cross Shorthorns, Purlewaugh. Picture: Ben Harden
A New South Wales born and bred Shorthorn sire-prospect, which sold for $28,000 to buyers in central Queensland, claimed grand champion bull for the breed at this year's Ekka.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

