The Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association is delighted to announce the appointment of Bron Christensen as its new CEO, following the two-year tenure of outgoing CEO, Mick Sheehy.
Ms Christensen will start in the role on a part time basis from September 2023 progressing to undertaking the role full time in January 2024.
She brings more than 25 years' experience across a wide range of industries including beef, cotton, irrigation and rural health to the role.
Ms Christensen and her husband own and operate their own grazing property Tatiara, near Theodore in Central Queensland. She will re-locate to Broome, but whenever possible will commute back to Theodore to maintain her family links.
Over time she has served in key leadership roles including executive officer with The Leucaena Network, Secretariat for the North Australia Beef Research Council, company secretary for Theodore Water Pty Ltd and regional manager and myBMP Auditor for Cotton Australia.
She has also served on various boards and advisory groups including Chair of the National Farmers Federation, Farm Business and Economics committee, a member of AgForce's ag business committee, and as a Director on the Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service.
Ms Christensen holds a Bachelor of Business and is also a graduate of the Australia Rural Leadership Program and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Chairman of the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association Jak Andrews said Ms Christensen brings extensive experience in leadership and project management for the betterment of the Australian agricultural industry.
"We are confident that her can-do attitude and outcome focus will enable the KPCA to continue to grow in the support we provide to our members," Mr Andrews said.
He said that under Mr Sheedy's leadership, the KPCA has strengthened its support for the Kimberley and Pilbara cattle industry by increasing the capabilities of the organisation including building a first-class team.
"He has been a massive supporter of the KPCA's Aboriginal Pastoral Academy, staff recruitment, producer engagement road trips and industry events such as our annual conference and the Livestock Handling Cup," he said.
"Mr Sheedy has also represented KPCA members on the state Animal Welfare Advisory Group. After two years with the KPCA, Mick and his wife Sue are retiring and moving to Victoria, to be closer to family."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.