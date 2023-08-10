North Queensland Register
Queensland agribusiness executive to take CEO role with Kimberley Pilbara Cattleman's Association

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
August 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Bron Christensen as its new CEO Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association. Picture supplied.
The Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association is delighted to announce the appointment of Bron Christensen as its new CEO, following the two-year tenure of outgoing CEO, Mick Sheehy.

