Heifers improve at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2019 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 937 prime cattle and 1082 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 347 bullocks, 84 heifers, 438 cows and 68 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 318 steers, 639 heifers and four cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a good run of heavy bullocks, cows, and prime heifers selling to a dearer trend with four meat work processors in operation, and two live exporters active on suitable types.
The yarding was drawn from Bowen, Mt Coolon, Pentland, Hughenden, Julia Creek, Mount Isa, Georgetown, Burketown, and Ingham, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 5c dearer, heifers were 10-15c dearer, cows were 5-10c easier, and bulls were 15c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 284c and averaged 260c, and those over 500kg topped at 288c to average 270c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 260c and averaged 244c. Cows under 400kg made 200c and averaged 170c, while cows over 400kg reached 240c, averaging 218c. Bulls under 450kg made 250c and averaged 212c, while bulls over 450kg reached 286c to average 262c.
Bullocks topped at 288c, sold on a/c Olderfleet Cattle, to weigh at 600kg to return $1729/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Brown and Sons, sold for 250c, weighing 456kg to return $1141/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold on a/c Matthews Cattle P/L for 236c, weighing 567kg to return $1338/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c MR Stanger and KJ Gilligan made 286c and weighed 800kg to return $2289/hd.
There was a mixed yarding of steers and mickeys, with prices reflective of the quality on offer. Heifers showed improvements on last week's rates.
Steers under 200kg reached 316c to average 272c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 320c, averaging 273c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 262c and averaged 257c and steers over 400kg sold to 246c to average 243c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 250c, averaging 211c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 248c and averaged 201c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 246c, averaging 207c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 250c to average 226c.
A pen of 27 steers a/c Leumeah Grazing, made 318c and weighed 203kg, returning $645/hd.
Mickeys sold on a/c RJ and AG Christensen made 246c and weighed 311kg to return $765/hd.
Heifers topped at 248c, sold on a/c Flinders River Cattle Co, to weigh at 177kg to return $439/hd.
Cows and calves ranged from $750 to $1360.
