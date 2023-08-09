Heifers improve at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 284c and averaged 260c, and those over 500kg topped at 288c to average 270c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 260c and averaged 244c. Cows under 400kg made 200c and averaged 170c, while cows over 400kg reached 240c, averaging 218c. Bulls under 450kg made 250c and averaged 212c, while bulls over 450kg reached 286c to average 262c.