Heifers 177kg make 248c/$439 at Charters Towers

August 10 2023 - 7:00am
Heifers improve at Charters Towers
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2019 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 937 prime cattle and 1082 store cattle.

