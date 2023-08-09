A women's event to be held in Charters Towers next month hopes to raise $30,000 for a mental health service - $2000 more than last year's event.
Rural Women Unite co-founder Sal Bradford said about 420 women were expected to attend the day-long event on September 2.
The day starts at 10 am with pop up market stalls and mingling followed by lunch at midday featuring guest speaker Jules Allen. After lunch, there's more mingling, shopping and the multi-ticket raffle is drawn.
Ms Bradford said Jules Allen was flying up from the Gold Coast and had an incredible story to share.
"She has been on Master Chef and fostered lots and lots of children, had quite a hard upbringing and has quite an incredible story to share," she said.
"She has an incredible mental health journey herself and she's very proactive in helping other people with their mental health as well."
Ms Bradford said all the proceeds from the event would go to Virtual Psychologist who provide a free mental health service to anyone in rural and remote Australia.
She said Rural Women Unite started when she and a few women, mothers and non-mothers, who had faced some mental health challenges of their own, got together.
"We really just saw this as an opportunity to bring it (mental health) to the forefront and get more rural women talking about it and raise awareness of the services that Virtual Psychologists provide because there's not enough access to professional services in the bush," she said.
Ms Bradford said the inaugural event was in 2018 in Rockhampton.
"We started with 100 women attending the first event and we're now exceeding 400 which is just amazing," she said.
Virtual Psychologist provides hour-long pre-booked text counselling services with qualified mental health professionals using a secure IT platform.
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
