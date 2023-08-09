North Queensland Register
Charters Towers fundraiser set to raise a massive $30,000

By Judith Maizey
August 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Rural Women Unite RWU co-founder Sal Bradford with Virtual Psychologist founder Dervia Loughnane, Alissa Herman of Golden Triangle Agribusiness and RWU co-founder Jaime Best at last year's RWU event in Charters Towers.
A women's event to be held in Charters Towers next month hopes to raise $30,000 for a mental health service - $2000 more than last year's event.

