Respected Mount Isa jockey Keith Ballard galloped into his 70th year at the Corfield racecourse - making him the oldest registered jockey in Australia.
It is a significant accomplishment but those that have watched Keith closely over the decades are not surprised.
So far this season, he has taken 208 rides; collecting 14 wins, 32 seconds and 29 thirds.
The Ballards have called Mount Isa home for decades, but life as a jockey started in Longreach for Keith.
That was where he grew up and had his first race ride in August 1969 aged 16. He was unplaced.
But two weeks later his luck turned and, again, onboard one of the same Longreach horses Howzat, he crossed the line first at Barcaldine.
Keith recalls riding for the jockey fee of $6 and prizemoney of $120. That's compared with the riding fee of $240 jockeys are paid today.
Overall in his career Keith has ridden in 9320 races, and had 1762 winners.
"I don't count the placings and I wouldn't have a clue about the total prizemoney," Keith said.
There are not many Cups in the bush he has not claimed, including Boulia, Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Richmond, McKinlay, Maxwelton, Mount Isa, Stamford, Corfield, Longreach and Winton.
Among Keith's favourite memories of winning is onboard Mr Ziezel's who won Cleveland Bay in Townsville in 1982 and his Darwin Cup victory aboard the Mount Isa-trained Kerr Street in 1983.
He fondly refers to the Birdsville Cup as his favourite "local" cup win riding Equitant to victory in 2009.
Equitant was owned and trained by Richard Simpson of Longreach, and Keith said it was the impeccable riding instructions given by Richard that enabled him to win.
Keith has been prolific on the non-TAB country circuit over his tenure in the industry but he also won his fair share of televised races.
He retired from his day job with CNW Electrical, late last year after a decade of service as a storeman.
For wife Denise, also a former jockey with more than 200 race wins and now a registered horse trainer, she now has an extra hand around the stables.
"And, the garden is looking as good as it ever has in Mount Isa," Denise said.
Denise said retirement from races was first broached two decades ago when Keith turned 50.
It is something that he is finding hard to let go of as he loves it.- Denise Ballard, Keith's wife
"It is something that he is finding hard to let go of as he loves it," she said.
Keith keeps fit by riding track work, and can ride up to 15 horses each morning.
"I have scaled that back to three to five as that is all Denise has in work at the moment," he said.
Keith's son Dan has ridden side-by-side with his dad for years and believes the milestone is a testament to his attitude.
"It is no surprise for anyone that knows him, he is renowned for having one of the better work ethics you would encounter," Dan said.
Kevin Ring of the Australian Jockeys' Association confirmed Keith is the oldest jockey currently riding in the country.
