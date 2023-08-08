North Queensland Register
Keith Ballard rides his way into the records books as Australia' oldest jockey

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
August 8 2023 - 3:00pm
Keith Ballard crossing the line first at Mt Isa for trainer Tanya Parry. Picture: Jason Hoopert
Respected Mount Isa jockey Keith Ballard galloped into his 70th year at the Corfield racecourse - making him the oldest registered jockey in Australia.

