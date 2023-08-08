Testing for lumpy skin disease has concluded at the Dalrymple Saleyards as part of the process to overcome an export suspension by Indonesian government officials.
A Charters Towers Regional Council spokesperson confirmed to North Queensland Register on Tuesday morning that the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry had successfully concluded comprehensive testing.
"The yards continue to serve their purpose in accommodating cattle for various orders, such as those destined for Vietnam, it's important to note that no limitations have been placed on any additional orders," they said.
"As of now, no information has been released regarding the potential lifting of the suspension originating from Indonesia.
"Authorities have maintained ongoing communication with council throughout this period, ensuring transparency and collaboration throughout the entire progression."
The facility was one of four impacted depots in northern Australia.
Following positive LSD tests in cattle shipped from Australia, Indonesia placed a pause on the trade out of the depots until reassurance that Australian remained free of LSD could be provided.
