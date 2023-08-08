North Queensland Register
LSD testing concludes at Dalrymple Saleyards

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
August 8 2023 - 10:00am
File picture: Charters Towers Regional Council
File picture: Charters Towers Regional Council

Testing for lumpy skin disease has concluded at the Dalrymple Saleyards as part of the process to overcome an export suspension by Indonesian government officials.

