The Charters Towers Show was bigger and better in 2023, with the cattle competitions returning following a seven year hiatus.
Celebrating their 142th anniversary this year, the Charters Towers Show was held over three days from July 30 to August 1.
Towers Pastoral Agricultural and Mining Association president Kenneth Coleman said competition nominations were up on previous years.
"This year's event was terrific and it was one of the best shows we've had here especially the agricultural side of the show in a number of years, it was really fantastic," Mr Coleman said.
"It was just excellent participation from all the show committee and volunteers.
"A lot of hard work was done to get the exhibitors through the door."
The stud cattle competition attracted 60 nominations in 2023 and over 100 school children which Mr Coleman said was a huge jump in entires considering in 2022 there were none.
"We had double the schools represented and four studs represented in the stud cattle section," he said.
"We haven't had studs represented at Charters Towers Show for quite a number of years.
"In the equestrian section, we had more than double the amount of equestrian participants than we've had from last year.
"The last time a stud cattle was judged at the Charters Towers show was seven years ago.
"We even had a full poultry shed this year, and we didn't have any poultry shed last year."
The cattle competition was judged by Anthony Ball of Elders Studstock.
Champion Led Steer: Smurphy, exhibited by All Souls Saint Gabriels School. Reserve: Ariat, exhibited by Columba Catholic Collage
Champion Led Heifer: Robin, exhibited by ASSG. Reserve: Fields, exhibited by ASSG
Shield for Most Successful School exhibitor: All Souls Saint Gabriels
Champion Junior Bull: Mutation Basil 3310
Champion Senior Bull: Triple E Brahmans
Champion Junior Heifer: Mutation Safron. Reserve: Triple E Brahmans
Champion Cow: Mutation Rosealee 2737. Reserve: Mutation Bonnie 2731
Champion Led Exhibit: Mutation Brahmans
Champion Exhibitor of Show: Triple E Brahmans
Highly Commended Exhibitors: Red Stone Brahmans and Coolin Downs Lowlines
Open Grand Prix: Guy Dodd, Townman
Meg Cameron Top Score: Mitchell Everingham, Renovator
Annavale Stud Thoroughbreds Open Off the Track Grand Prix: Abilgail Lee, Snap Chatter
Eric Ormonde Open Six Bar: Kate Lyttle, Lenny Larriken
Eric Ormonde District Six Bar: Kayla Russell, Marquessa
TJ Salmon Memorial Perpetual Trophie: Nicki Putney, Fifty Fifty
Grand Champion Rider of Show: Kayla Russell
Ivan Lawn Top Score: Germaine Rogato, Why Waltz Sky High
Charters Towers Show Jump Rider Over 17 Years: Kate Lyttle, Lenny Larriken
Junior Show Jumper Rider & Horse Combination - 17 Yrs & Under: Lacey Green, Secret Dazzler
Champion Show Jumper 18 Yrs & Over: Kate Lyttle, Lenny Larrikin
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
