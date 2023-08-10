A mustering helicopter pilot is providing an aerial view of Queensland's agriculture industry, sharing his show-stopping images captured on his phone.
Kingsley Moore, 27, has worked in Western Australia, Northern Territory and is now a helicopter pilot for Borderline Helicopters based at Tanbar Station, near Windorah, servicing the channel country and travelling as far as Burketown and Alice Springs.
While working as a pilot for the last four years, Mr Moore has witnessed the country's vast landscape and beauty attracting an audience to his Instagram account.
With over 3500 followers, Mr Moore shares an aerial perspective of what his day-to-day as a helicopter pilot looks like, as well as the country landscape.
"Originally, like anyone, I made a personal profile on Instagram to share photos of cool locations or where/what I was up to," he said.
"When I started flying, sharing some of that footage became pretty addictive and I started getting some cool shots or videos along the way.
"Posting videos with the sound of blades slapping in the background wasn't exactly what you would say enjoyable or easy to watch, so with Instagram's help I began making "Reels" (short videos) and the feedback I received from them was really positive."
Some of Mr Moore's reels had gained over 16,000 views, but he said he was no professional when it came to snapping the shots.
"I wouldn't say I'm at a professional level and I definitely don't have $5000-$10,000 cameras, I just use my Samsung (mobile phone)," he said.
"I look at instagram completely different now, it's a personal profile that you can use professionally, but also a memory bank.
"The bonus side is that I get to share my footage and give everyone more of an aerial perspective of what I get to see."
Mr Moore said he never planned to become a pilot, with an unconventional entry to the agriculture industry.
At the age of 15, Mr Moore found himself out west after he dropped out of school as a troubled teen.
It wasn't until he worked underneath helicopters throughout his career as a station hand, that Mr Moore found his passion for aviation.
"My future wasn't looking so bright. I got sent out west in 2011 when I was 15 for a new start and to get set straight!
"I thought flying would never be an option because of the costs to get your license, the thought of not being good enough and having such a tunnel vision mindset.
"When the opportunity came along I had just under nine years experience in the agriculture industry with a broad skill set that I realised could take me anywhere."
Mr Moore started his diploma of aviation at Townsville Helicopters in 2019.
With his eye on the Kimberly's he landed his first job flying an R22 helicopter outside of Broome in Western Australia.
"It wasn't a very big season but it was definitely progress," he said.
"The following year I was fortunate enough to work for Dan "Pirate", and Jami Elliott at Fitzroy Helicopters for the 2021 and 2022 season's. Based in the heart of the Kimberleys, it was incredible to see some of the landscape that the last Frontier had to offer!"
It was here Mr Moore took more interest in photography and videography, sharing his experiences on his Instagram account.
"My favourite part of the job is the lifestyle, the freedom and the variety of work we get to do and see," he said.
"Australia is an incredible country and I'm one of many pilots who get to see this picturesque place from an aerial perspective. It's a matter of reminding myself how grateful I am to be able to do what I do, in the places I get too see!
"I know it sounds pretty cliche but, 'do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life' and yes, at the end of the day it is 'just a job' but I try to make the most of where I am at the time and like any industry you take the good and the bad."
Mr Moore has plans to expand his knowledge and experience in the aviation industry before potentially travelling abroad.
"(I'd like to) get into bigger helicopters, utility work and potentially travel as far as Canada to tick a few boxes and open myself up to opportunities that I never thought was possible 13 years ago."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.