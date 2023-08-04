Mareeba store sale meets the market

Some 1153 store cattle largely drawn from Cape York met the market at a special store sale at Mareeba on Friday.
The Nutrien multi-vendor sale yarded lines of predominantly Brahman store steers and heifers, along with some crossbred animals, presented by ILSC Crocodile Station, Laura, Bulimba and White River Resources, both at Chillagoe, the latter once formed part of Crystalbrook Station.
The yard average of 220.44c/kg to return an average of $477.12/head.
Nutrient agent Alan McKenzie declared the sale a success, in line with current market trends.
"All sold quite strongly for the way the market is at present," Mr Mckenzie said.
The fallout from the suspension of four Australian export facilities from the Indonesian export market following claims cattle were found to have lumpy skin disease was felt at Mareeba.
Mr Mckenzie said some buyers who planned to attend had opted to wait until the LSD issue is resolved.
"We had a good buyers panel, plenty of locals and a major buyer from down south," Mr Mckenzie said.
He said the cattle presented by Crocodile Station and White River Resources were "exceptionally good".
Some 245 steers averaged 239.9c/kg selling to a top of 290.2c/kg and 140 heifers averaged 141.9c/kg selling to a top of 218.2c/kg.
Some 52 yearling heifers averaged 148.1c/kg selling to a top of 172.2c/kg, while 91 yearling steers averaged 251.2c/kg selling to a top of 274.2c/kg.
In the bull market, some 102 bulls averaged 219.5c/kg selling to a top of 254.2c/kg and 523 yearling bulls averaged 234.6c/kg selling to a top of 254.2c/kg.
