Mareeba store sale meets the market

By Lea Coghlan
August 5 2023 - 7:00am
Agents Ryan Hoffman and Alan Mckenzie keep the bidding flowing at the Nutrien Sale in Mareeba. Photo by Lea Coghlan
Some 1153 store cattle largely drawn from Cape York met the market at a special store sale at Mareeba on Friday.

