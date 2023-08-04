North Queensland Register
Cloncurry road train rollover causes Barkly Highway delays

Updated August 4 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:22am
Damage to the guard rail. Picture: Samantha Campbell
Damage to the guard rail. Picture: Samantha Campbell

Delays may still be experienced on the Barkly Highway west of Cloncurry this morning following a road train rollover overnight.

