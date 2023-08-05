North Queensland Register
Copper Sulphate production commences in Cloncurry

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
August 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Copper sulphate crystal loaded into a Bulka bag from the plant centrifuge at the Cloncurry Project Copper Sulphate Plant. Photo supplied.
Copper sulphate crystal loaded into a Bulka bag from the plant centrifuge at the Cloncurry Project Copper Sulphate Plant. Photo supplied.

True North Copper Limited has announced it has commenced copper sulphate production in north west Queensland.

