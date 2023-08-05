Copper Sulphate production commences in Cloncurry

True North Copper Limited has announced it has commenced copper sulphate production in north west Queensland.
True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) made the announcement through ASX on July 31 that its Cloncurry Project had started production at its refurbished solvent extraction and copper sulphate crystallisation plant.
Copper sulphate is a mineral salt widely used in various industries, including agriculture, mining, water treatment, and chemical manufacturing.
Its applications range from agricultural fungicides, animal feed supplements, and soil sterilisation to electroplating and laboratory reagents.
Initial production capacity at the Cloncurry facility is estimated at 12,000 tonnes of copper sulphate crystal per annum.
Recognising growing demand from domestic and international markets, TNC has initiated plans to expand production.
True North Copper's Managing Director Marty Costello said he was thrilled to announce the successful commencement of the first copper sulphate production.
"This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and efforts of our entire team," Mr Costello said.
"We have worked hard to achieve copper sulphate production in a short period of time and we are proud to be one of the few active copper sulphate producers in the country.
"We believe our offtake agreement with Kanins International provides confidence in True North Copper's revenue generation.
"The agreement ensures a premium above the London Metal Exchange price for our high-quality copper sulphate, providing a stable and predictable revenue stream.
"This is another milestone completed that forms part of our overarching strategy to become Australia's next critical minerals producer of copper and cobalt as we finalise restart studies for full-scale production."
TNC has an exclusive offtake agreement with Kanins International, one of Australia's largest copper sulphate suppliers, for all copper sulphate it produces.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
