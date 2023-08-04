A great night was had by all who attended the JBS Townsville Northern Grassfed Carcass Competition dinner held at the Raffles Room Rydges Event Centre in Townsville on the evening of August 3.
In all, 14 vendors each entered a Class Two pen of three heavy trade chiller steers or heifers, which were pasture fed into the competition, which were processed at JBS Townsville and judged over a number of criteria in relation to the carcase on the hoof.
The competition aims to provide northern producers who enter their steers and heifers with pasture fed carcase data feedback that those in the north usually don't receive.
Five breeds, including the Charbray, Braford, Brahman, Brangus and Droughtmaster, were represented in the competition, with Braford steers winning the highest scoring pen of three, and Brangus steers claiming the highest MSA Index pen honours.
The night also involved a blind taste test, for which guests ate samples of steak from the five breeds involved in the competition and then provided a rating, from one to 10, on a scorecard, based on taste, texture and flavour, which the Brangus prevailed in.
Pictures by Matt Sherrington.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.