The highest MSA Index pen award was won by Jim and Robyn Beattie, Yungaburra, with their Brangus steers achieving 60.47pc MSA. Bradford Pastoral was the runner-up for this award with their Braford steers scoring 59.5pc MSA. In all three entries registered in the top 25pc on the Queensland MSA Index, while the remaining 11 entries were in the top 50pc.