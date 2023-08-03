North Queensland Register
Far North Queensland cane crush hindered by wet weather

By Lea Coghlan
August 4 2023 - 8:30am
MSF's Tableland Mill. Picture supplied
Harvest of the Far North's 2023 cane crush is pushing ahead on the back of one of the wettest months in decades.

