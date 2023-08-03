Competition for quality weaner steers at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1840 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 991 prime cattle and 849 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 197 bullocks, 26 heifers, 234 cows and 534 bulls and mickeys. Store cattle consisted of 318 steers, 531 heifers and one cow and calf.
Cattle comprised a good run of better conditioned bullocks and some good pens of fat cows with minimal prime heifers and bulls yarded.
The yarding was drawn from Hughenden, Prairie, Mt Garnet, Mt Isa, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were unchanged, heifers were 10c easier, cows were 20c easier, and bulls were 10-15c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 268c and averaged 226c, and those over 500kg topped at 282c to average 266c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 242c and averaged 232c. Cows under 400kg made 202c and averaged 171c, while cows over 400kg reached 220c, averaging 206c. Bulls under 450kg made 290c and averaged 219c, while bulls over 450kg reached 272c to average 250c.
Bullocks topped at 282c, sold on a/c Matthews Cattle Co, to weigh at 600kg to return $1693/hd.
Best priced trade heifers presented on a/c Hodder Pastoral sold for 240c, weighing 394kg to return $946/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by JR Connolly for 216c, weighing 588kg to return $1271/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c RB and DA Von Wald made 270c and weighed 677kg to return $1827/hd.
Minimal numbers of store steers were offered with most seeing a slight correction again apart from the better-quality lightweight weaner steers, which received firm competition.
There was an increased yarding of mickeys with the heavier end meeting a competitive buying gallery and the lighter males seeing a further correction. Heifers sold at a consistent rate with larger heifers making better money.
Steers under 200kg reached 326c to average 307c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 374c, averaging 277c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 266c and averaged 254c and steers over 400kg sold to 250c to average 241c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 224c and averaged 160c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 240c, averaging 216c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 240c to average 223c.
A pen of 35 steers a/c GJ and K Hoolihan made 374c and weighed 204kg, returning $762/hd.
A pen of 15 heifers a/c LHRPHC, Lawn Hill, made 240c, weighing 346kg and returning $830/hd.
One cow and calf unit sold on a/c Closemaster Pty Ltd, returned $1100.
