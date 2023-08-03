North Queensland Register
Weaner steers 204kg make 374c/$762 at Charters Towers

August 3 2023 - 11:00am
Competition for quality weaner steers at Charters Towers
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1840 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 991 prime cattle and 849 store cattle.

