Business as usual as Indonesia bound cattle on hold at Charter Towers

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
View of the holding yards at the Dalrymple saleyards. PIcture Dalrymple Saleyards.
The Charters Towers Regional Council has assured producers live export orders to Vietnam will continue as usual despite news the Dalrymple quarantine facility was under suspension by Indonesian government officials.

