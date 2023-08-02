Nearly 200 Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA) delegates from every corner of the country gathered in the NT last week for the annual Federal ICAP conference.
A month after stepping down as the state president of the rural education lobby group, Tambo's Louise Martin took on the role as federal president of the Isolated Children's Parents' Association.
Ms Martin was elected to the role at the federal ICPA conference, taking over from fellow Queenslander Alana Moller, who had been in the role for four years.
Ms Martin said she felt she had more to give the association, and was looking forward to carry the group's lobby forward in a different arena.
"It's a new challenge for me, and an opportunity to advocate at a more strategic level," she said.
