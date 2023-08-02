North Queensland Register
Photos: 52nd annual ICPA Federal Conference in Darwin

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
August 2 2023 - 4:00pm
Nearly 200 Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA) delegates from every corner of the country gathered in the NT last week for the annual Federal ICAP conference.

