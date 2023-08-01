North Queensland Register
Home/News

Central Queensland's Medway and Lunar Brangus launch to on-farm bull sales

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
August 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Donaldson family of Medway Droughtmasters. The Donaldson family has been farming Bogantungan since 1908. Picture by Edwina Robertson
The Donaldson family of Medway Droughtmasters. The Donaldson family has been farming Bogantungan since 1908. Picture by Edwina Robertson

Two well-known central Queensland grazing families have both decided to launch inaugural, on-property bull sales this year without fears a downturn in the market could affect clearance rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.