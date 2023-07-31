Beryl Neilsen, the founder and director of the Winchester Foundation that advocated opportunities for rural children, died on July 3.
Beryl, who owned properties in the Moranbah district, established the John and Beryl Neilsen Winchester Foundation in 2011 after the death of her husband.
She was born Beryl Anne Smith during the depths of World War 2, on 30th. November 1941, in the Cromer Hospital, Shakespeare Street, Mackay, to parents James (Jim) and Mary Smith.
To avoid a possible Japanese invasion, Beryl and her Mother moved to Forest Hill while Dad served with the army. After the war, the family home was located at Donaldson Street, West Mackay. Her brothers Ron and John arrived to complete the family.
Her primary school days were spent at St. Francis Xavier School, West Mackay and then on to St. Patrick's Convent Secondary School. She excelled at school choosing the commercial course to junior standard.
Her first employment at the age of 15, was with the Civil Aviation Authority at Mackay Airport. Her next job was with Tilse Charter Flights - Coastal Airways, who conducted flights to the islands as well as mail runs, spare parts etc., to rural properties.
It was here she met John Neilsen, who wanted a spare part sent to Winchester.
A romance blossomed which led to them marrying when Beryl was 20 years of age at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on May 5, 1962.
They began their married life at an isolated homestead building on Olive Downs which had been inundated by flood waters previously. It was originally a pub shifted from Mt. Britton.
Although it was a far cry from city life, Beryl adapted and fell in love with the bush. She often gave credit to her mother-in-law, Jessie, who guided her into the new way of life. Trips to town took a whole day every eight weeks, power limited due to ration of diesel.
Hot water from a fire lit under a drum, wood burning stove, bread baking her, no communication or access roads. Meals were provided for the many workers and a bond was always among all.
John and Beryl took aboard the purchase of the properties from the other family members, taking on a large debt.
In 1980 they moved to the main homestead on Winchester. They survived a narrow storm that caused much damage to the infrastructure. The homestead could have been demolished, but Beryl was adamant it had to be restored and so it became her home.
Life was not easy on the land at that time, droughts, floods, depressed cattle prices and interest rates at levels unheard of before.
Their financial advisers and bank, suggested a way out may be for them to sell up.
This did not sit well with their love for Winchester and they chose to seek a second opinion. Fortunately, a way out was planned that involved decreasing the holding, but reducing the debt. Winchester was saved, but a time of struggle still existed for Beryl.
Tragedy struck in 1989 when John passed from this life at the age of 46. Once again, the prospect of having to sell was suggested to Beryl as a way out of her problems.
In the end she went with her heart and made the decision to stay on at Winchester and see it transformed to first class condition. Once again, the holding was decreased to provide funds to cancel the debt. Unfortunately, the property had to be virtually destocked and a start afresh began for Beryl.
It was a difficult period for Beryl to get reliable workers having to compete with the mines and especially a good manager.
She was was so thankful when Ken Braithwaite, who had worked as a young stockman on Winchester, agreed to return as manager.
Beryl always acknowledged Ken's commitments to restoring the improvements, planning the future and upgrading the cattle herd, as the backbone of the property.
Ken stayed for many years but wished to have his own property, and when the opportunity came, Beryl was happy to assist him with his dream. Dale Wooley took over Ken's role and Beryl was pleased.
Having mining companies as neighbours and all the problems they bring to interfere with the smooth running of a property, has been part of life on Winchester for many years, as Beryl's father-in-law had lost country to the mine Peak Downs.
But now came a surge of renewed activity. Drillers, surveyors, exploration, easements, railways, pipe lines, power lines etc. The list was endless.
Each time a new mine was proposed the mining company negotiators would come with the suggestion, 'Perhaps you would be better off selling'! They never got to first base as Beryl had no intention.
Preservation to title on Winchester never swayed. By law she had to grant surface rights and be compensated with the condition that when mining was completed, the rehabilitated land would be returned to the title holder.
It was interesting to be part of any negotiations over the years. We all know of Beryl's nature, where just by her presence and her smile, she could easily make friends and be considerate to all.
Many of the negotiators came full of their legal rights attitude, but left with very high respect for this lady. In fact, over the years many became close friends to Beryl, always calling to catch up over a cup of tea.
With Winchester now profitable, Beryl began to enjoy travel. Her brother John thought she had visited over 20 countries at least. She did the tourist things but loved to visit off the tourist trail such as Artic, An-artic, Siberia, Iceland and other places.
Beryl always, willingly helped out family and friends if required. She was happy to support commercial activities to those organisations that supported others or the grazing industry.
Over the years, Beryl was always a very charitable and helping person. Many sporting bodies and groups, especially in her area, have benefited by her genuine generosity.
We must remember her support of the Moranbah Camp Drafts, where she sponsored the Ladies events and supplied Winchester cattle each year for some of the events. She held the position of patron.
Beryl was a trustee for many years on the Macrossan & Amiet Charitable Foundation and took much pleasure in reviewing applications and distributing to the most needy in the community.
Some years ago, Beryl discussed the imbalance she saw in educational opportunities, due to costs, between country students and their city cousins in all forms of education which then flowed on to their future.
She indicated that when she passes, she would like to make provision for this. Why wait? Was the response. Set it up now and enjoy seeing it happen. Of course, those of us who knew Beryl, knew what response from this humble lady would be.
As a result, in 2011 the Winchester Foundation (a public registered foundation) was established to provide scholarships to assist in further education opportunities for country students.
Beryl, as founder took an active, happy role in applications and approvals and a desire to meet with the students and families and follow up on progress ensured she now developed many new friends and of course,
The "Winchester Family" is spread across the length and breadth of Queensland.
When possible, she would invite all to 'Winchester Day' and provide a fine barbecue lunch for the many 100's that attended. Because the scholarships are ongoing annually, she was able to attend many graduations and family celebrations.
Scholarships range from primary and secondary studies, university students, TAFE students and private registered training centres. Since the beginning, the foundation has granted 1406 scholarships, with a large number already graduating with professional degrees and grade 12 graduates.
Beryl's dream will continue under the guidance of the Board of Directors Advisors and dedicated staff and volunteers.
With moving into this education field, Beryl became aware of the work being done by the ICPA. and readily became a sponsor of their annual conferences.
A suggestion was made some years ago, that the Foundation look to bring the children from small and remote schools in this area, to attend the annual Literature Festival held at the Whitsunday Anglican School.
Beryl readily agreed and it became a highlight of her life over the years, meeting the buses, distributing T. Shirts, helping feed the children.
This has been a major event to organise by committee and volunteers. During the last ten festivals, 4200 plus children, plus 600 teachers have been assisted to attend.
These acts of love, kindness, support and charity from this special lady had not gone unnoticed and in 2018 She was awarded Isaac Regional Council Citizen of the Year, 2021 Order of Australia Medal, and 2021 Finalist for Queensland Senior Australian of the Year.
In her humble way, she could never understand why she was nominated.
Beryl, because of health problems, was forced to move into care in Mackay, but her heart was always with her beloved Winchester.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.