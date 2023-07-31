North Queensland Register
Beryl Neilsen leaves a lasting legacy with the Winchester Foundation

By Cliff Flor
Updated July 31 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 4:00pm
The late Beryl Neilsen left a lasting legacy with the Winchester Foundation. Picture supplied.
Beryl Neilsen, the founder and director of the Winchester Foundation that advocated opportunities for rural children, died on July 3.

