Hidden in the sticks of the north west is a small hardworking community, which hosts one of the best bush rodeos in the country.
Travel 45 kilometres north of Cloncurry and you'll find a restored pub and a rodeo arena called Quamby.
This abandoned town draws hundreds of people from all over the state for one weekend a year, to showcase the best bushies in rodeo.
The Quamby All Sports Association hosted patrons on the weekend for a multitude of rodeo events including; team roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, calf roping, barrel race, cow ride, bronc ride, station buckjump, poddy ride, steer ride, bull ride and the infamous wild donkey ride.
The wild donkey ride was a crowd favourite, as always, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
The organisers also catered for the little ones with free kids entertainment including jumping castle, foot races, mechanical bull ride and lolly drop.
Organisers thanked the sponsors and patrons for supporting the event year after year.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.