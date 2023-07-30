North Queensland Register
Home/News

NQ growers best Coles produce suppliers

By Lea Coghlan
July 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coles Group chief executive officer Leah Weckert, left, congratulates the Pirrone Brothers, Ayr, for being named Coles Fresh Produce Supplier of the Year. Photo supplied
Coles Group chief executive officer Leah Weckert, left, congratulates the Pirrone Brothers, Ayr, for being named Coles Fresh Produce Supplier of the Year. Photo supplied

Third-generation family business Pirrone Brothers has been crowned 2023 Fresh Produce Supplier of the Year for supermarket giant, Coles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.