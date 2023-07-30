Third-generation family business Pirrone Brothers has been crowned 2023 Fresh Produce Supplier of the Year for supermarket giant, Coles.
The business supplies Coles with eggplants, cucumbers and zucchinis from its Ayr farm and was acknowledged for creatively solving a supply gap, ensuring customers were able to shop abundant, excellent quality Aussie vegetables.
It's the second major award in as many months for the family business.
The brothers received the Syngenta Grower of the Year Award at Hort Connections 2023 in early June, lauded for their focus on research, training and study, and adoption of sustainable and profitable production methods.
Atherton Tableland based banana and avocado producer Rock Ridge Fresh finished third in the category.
The awards recognise suppliers for their demonstrated quality, value and an unwavering commitment to managing environmental impacts and supporting the communities in which they operate.
Hosted in Melbourne on Thursday, the awards recognised 16 businesses for excellence in a variety of categories, each one acknowledged for their service to Coles' customers and its team members.
Coles Group chief executive officer Leah Weckert congratulated the winners and finalists and thanked all suppliers for their commitment to providing customers with best-quality products, and supporting Coles' purpose to help all Australians lead healthier, happier lives.
"I want to express my appreciation - and that of our 120,000 team members and millions of customers - for the support of our suppliers. We're delighted they've chosen to partner, build and grow their organisations with us," Ms Weckert said.
"We're committed to working together with our suppliers to help our customers come together for a meal with delicious food and drink with friends and family.
"Right now, we have the great opportunity to help our customers do this whilst finding value, making healthy choices and being a little more sustainable every day."
