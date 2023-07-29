North Queensland Register
Home/News
Opinion

Talk of the Town: The changing face of agriculture

By Lea Coghlan
July 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horticulture for as far as the eye can see. Photo supplied
Horticulture for as far as the eye can see. Photo supplied

When I first started as a journalist on the Atherton Tablelands more than 20 years ago, the agricultural landscape looked much different.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.