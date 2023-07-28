North Queensland Register
Texas Angus breaks Australian all breeds bull record at 2023 sale

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
July 28 2023
Hayden Chappel, Wendy and Ben Mayne, Rodney McDonald, Bowe and Lidbury, auctioneer Wayne York, and Corey Ireland with (front) Melanie Hellens, Robert Mackenzie, Jack Mackenzie and Alexandra Lynch, Macka's Beef, Salt Ash.
The national all-breeds record price of $360,000 for Texas Thunderstruck T383 is an emphatic addition to the Australian beef industry's long history of recognising the best in dollar terms.

