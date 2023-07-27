North Queensland Register
Family of professionals establishes commercial wild vanilla plantation

By Lea Coghlan
July 27 2023 - 7:00pm
Lex Peters, Daniel Freeman, Charlie Freeman, 11, Rebekah Freeman and Ava Freeman, 13, part of the team behind Wild Vanilla. Photo by Lea Coghlan
A couple of backyard vanilla vines has led a Far North Queensland family on a five-year labour of love to establish a commercial vanilla plantation in the rainforest.

