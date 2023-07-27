Values improve at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1772 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 949 prime cattle and 823 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 200 bullocks, 140 heifers, 492 cows and 117 bulls.
The store cattle consisted of 256 steers, 191 mickeys, 374 heifers and two cows and calves.
Cattle comprised one good line of well finished bullocks and small lines of prime cows with medium and lightweight Northwestern pastoral cows making up the majority of the yarding.
Buyer activity on all types reflected the improved values across the board.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Cloncurry, Normanton, Croydon, Mt Garnet, Greenvale as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 20-30c dearer, heifers were 20-30c dearer, cows were 20-30c dearer, and bulls were 10-15c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 268c and averaged 260c, and those over 500kg topped at 284c to average 265c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 256c and averaged 245c. Cows under 400kg made 225c and averaged 188c, while cows over 400kg reached 238c, averaging 226c. Bulls under 450kg made 256c and averaged 237c, while bulls over 600kg reached 258c to average 228c.
Bullocks topped at 284.2c/kg a/c LT and CP Curley, Sutherland Holding, Georgetown, that weighed 571kg to return $1621/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c GP and LJ Cameron, Meadowbank, Mt Garnet, that sold for 256.2c and weighed 316kg to return $809/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by a/c Gereta Pastoral Co Pty Ltd for 238.2c, weighing 514kg to return $1224/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c Greengrass Developments, Talavera, Charters Towers, topped at 258.2c and weighed 725kg, to return $1871/hd.
Store cattle were made up of a few lines of steers and heifers. Trade types improved slightly in value while younger cattle sold to similar rates as last week.
Steers under 200kg reached 318c to average 308c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 302c, averaging 281c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 304c and averaged 279c and steers over 400kg sold to 292c to average 258c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 330c, averaging 268c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 230c and averaged 225c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 242c, averaging 227c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 256c to average 244c
A pen of 30 steers a/c Samton Pastoral, Strathtay, Hughenden, made 318.2c and weighed 196kg, returning an average of $623/hd.
A pen of 17 heifers a/c Samton Pastoral, Strathtay, Hughenden, made 256.2c, weighed 339kg returning $868/hd.
Two cows and calves a/c Olderfleet Cattle Co, Olderfleet, Mt Coolon, returned $1025/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.