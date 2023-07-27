North Queensland Register
Bullocks 571kg top at 284c to return $1621/hd at Charters Towers

July 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Values improve at Charters Towers
Values improve at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1772 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 949 prime cattle and 823 store cattle.

