Values improve at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 268c and averaged 260c, and those over 500kg topped at 284c to average 265c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 256c and averaged 245c. Cows under 400kg made 225c and averaged 188c, while cows over 400kg reached 238c, averaging 226c. Bulls under 450kg made 256c and averaged 237c, while bulls over 600kg reached 258c to average 228c.

