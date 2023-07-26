North Queensland Register
North Queensland tomato prices plummet 80 per cent

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated July 26 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
Bowen Gumlu Growers Association CEO Ty Collins. Picture supplied by Bowen Gumlu Growers Association
The price for North Queensland field tomatoes has plummeted from $70/10kg box to a paltry $14/10kg box in just two months.

