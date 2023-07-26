Two people charged with high range drink driving at Hughenden

Police have charged two people with high range drink driving in the Hughenden district in the past week.
According to their social media site, a man was intercepted driving in Hughenden last Friday, July 21, and was arrested and given a notice to appear in court on an UIL charge, for being nearly four times the legal alcohol limit.
On Sunday, police attended a two-vehicle traffic accident 20 kilometres east of Torrens Creek, in which one of the vehicles had rolled.
Police said members of the public had called them to report the manner in which the operator of the car that rolled was driving.
They said no-one was injured, but the driver of the car that rolled had been arrested for UIL.
"Further charges (are) to be laid after an investigation," they said.
At the beginning of July, Hughenden and Richmond Police charged two people with drug driving and one person with possessing methamphetamines and drug utensils during an operation conducted with the assistance of the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Townsville Rapid Action Patrol and the Townsville Highway Patrol.
Other results included:
Police said the operation was part of the service's commitment to make roads and communities safer, and acting Sergeant Harm Singh said police were pleased there were no drink drivers among the 527 people tested.
He urged motorists to drive to the conditions and get home to their loved ones safely.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.