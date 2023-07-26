North Queensland Register
Cattle truck rollover south of Charters Towers claims 18

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated July 26 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 11:30am
Cattle truck rollover occurred at Llanarth.
The Gregory Development Road, south of Charters Towers, was closed until 5.30am this morning after a cattle truck rolled leading to the deaths of 18 head.

