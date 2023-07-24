North Queensland Register
Weaner heifers top at $710, average $541 at Nebo

July 24 2023 - 3:00pm
Weaner heifers sell to good competition at Nebo
Weaner heifers sell to good competition at Nebo

Nebo combined agents offered a total of 238 head on Friday comprising 123 steers, 88 heifers, 20 cows and seven bulls and mickeys.

