Weaner heifers sell to good competition at Nebo

Nebo combined agents offered a total of 238 head on Friday comprising 123 steers, 88 heifers, 20 cows and seven bulls and mickeys.
The sale saw some good quality processing cows yarded along with an excellent quality run of Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross weaners yarded from the local Nebo district.
The market for processing cattle was firm when compared to other local sale centres.
The weaner steers sold slightly cheaper on the heavier end but gathered momentum as the weaners got lighter.
Weaner heifers sold to good competition, with local restockers competing to secure the quality pens, some to go on for future breeders.
Buying support came from local Mackay and Sarina graziers, local processors along with competition from Rockhampton orders.
Steers sold from 200 - 264.2c/kg or $970 - $1241. Weaner steers sold from 240.2 - 294.2c/kg or $543 - $802.
Heifers sold from 173.2 - 202.2c/kg or $487 - $743. Weaner heifers sold from 198.2 - 272.2c/kg or $409 - $710.
Cows sold from 190.2 - 203.2c/kg or $802 -$1095.
Bulls 190 - 200c/kg or $1460 - $1472. Mickeys sold to 226.2c/kg to return $782.
Zita Pastoral Company, Nebo, sold a large draft of Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross weaners. Weaner steers topped at $802/head and averaged $685. Weaner heifers topped at $710 and averaged $541.
Blenheim Station, Nebo, sold processing cows to top at $1095.
