Outback Queensland Masters 2024 golf series dates announced

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated July 24 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
Outback Golf Masters participants waving from the Mount Isa golf course at the conclusion of the 2023 event. Picture supplied.
Outback Golf Masters participants waving from the Mount Isa golf course at the conclusion of the 2023 event. Picture supplied.

Winton, Charleville and Quilpie are looking forward to hosting the award-winning Outback Queensland Masters golf series for the third time each next year, with new dates announced hot on the heels of the conclusion of the 2023 event in Mount Isa on the weekend.

