Winton, Charleville and Quilpie are looking forward to hosting the award-winning Outback Queensland Masters golf series for the third time each next year, with new dates announced hot on the heels of the conclusion of the 2023 event in Mount Isa on the weekend.
Along with those three, Boulia, Birdsville and Barcaldine will each welcome Australia's most remote amateur golfing event back for a second time.
According to Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, the event is fast becoming an iconic Australian bucket list destination golf event, attracting players from every state of Australia, some travelling 10,000 km to compete in Queensland.
"Since its inception in 2019, the Outback Queensland Masters has gone from strength to strength, generating millions of dollars in visitor spend for outback Queensland," he said.
In 2022 the event generated 13,062 visitor nights and contributed $1.89m to the state economy.
Quilpie will be hosting the 2024 finale and the opportunity to win a million dollars for a hole in one, in July 2024.
Shire mayor Stuart Mackenzie said the council had been a great supporter of the Outback Masters since the concept was first proposed.
"We may be 1000km west of Brisbane and have a population of under 1000 people, but it doesn't stop us from attracting signature events such as the Outback Queensland Masters," he said.
"We have put our hand up every year to host a tournament and have successfully hosted the event twice, with a player scoring a $10,000 hole-in-one in 2021.
"We are so excited to have the finale here next year for a weekend of laughs, entertainment and of course, golf.
"A huge congratulations to our local golf club whose wonderful hospitality and quality facilities have been instrumental in achieving this great event."
While no competitors went home with the million dollars on the weekend, there were still plenty of wins to celebrate at the Mount Isa final.
Mount Isa orange jacket winners were Karren Smith of the Redland Bay Golf Club with a score totalling 40 points and Graham Burton of Cooktown Golf Club with 41 points for an 18-hole total.
The 2023 series Brolga division (Golf Australia handicap 21.9 and below) winners for 2023 were Charleville Golf Club's Robyne Clayton and Peter Skeers from Henty Golf Club, NSW.
In the Bilby division (GA handicap of 22 and above) the women's series winner was Deborah Kent of Longreef Golf Club, NSW, and the men's winner was Keith Piper of Western Australia's Wanneroo Golf Club.
Golf Australia Queensland and Northern Territory manager Luke Bates said outback Queensland's sand green courses exemplified how different the game of golf can be, and provided a unique experience for players of all levels and ages.
"This competition isn't all about winning, it's all about the experience, discovering new places and meeting new people, and most of all to have a lot of fun," he said.
The Outback Queensland Masters was recently recognised nationally, taking out gold at the 2022 Australian Tourism Awards, Queensland Tourism Awards, and gold for the Best Grey Nomad Event 2022.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
