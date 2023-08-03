Australia's rodeo queen is enjoying the last of her rein after travelling to 35 rodeos since being crowned in November.
Bowen cowgirl, Cheyenne Mundey, 30, is the 2023 The National Rodeo Association Rodeo Queen and national representative for the NRA Rodeos.
Ms Mundey is no stranger to the rodeo circuit, being born into a rodeo family.
Her father and brothers were bull riders, her partner is a saddle bronc riding champion and Ms Mundey has grown up competing in barrel racing.
She has a passion for the sport, mental health, helping others and horses, so it was an easy decision for Ms Mundey to run for NRA Rodeo Queen.
"I entered because I love the sport and I thought I would be a great advocate and spokesperson for the sport of rodeo and the National Rodeo Association," she said.
"I love that rodeo can bring people together from all different walks of life.
"I love the passion and dedication you see from the competitors and that you're never alone, there is always someone there to help you out or teach you."
While this year has been more focused on her Queenly duties than competing, Ms Mundey said she had been run off her feet.
Ms Mundey said she travels to NRA Rodeos almost every weekend and was looking forward to moving to Pittsworth and returning to competition.
"I am required to be at our all round rodeos that are run through out the year. This year we have had a lot," she said.
"This year I haven't been doing a whole lot of competing, while taking on my Queen role and supporting my partner with his saddle bronc riding.
"However, in the coming weeks hopefully I will be back into barrel racing and I have taken a new interest in breakaway roping."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
